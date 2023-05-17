The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    California Topless Bar Makes ‘Strip Club History’ With Only Unionized Dancers In US

    Nineteen dancers are eligible to join the union

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    oxygen/Getty images

    Topless dancers at a Los Angeles strip club will become the only unionized strippers in the country after a 15-month battle with management, according to a union announcement Tuesday.

    Star Garden Topless Dive Bar owners withdrew their challenge to the union election on Tuesday, paving the way for union contract negotiations to begin. The votes to unionize will be counted by the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

    The lawyer representing Star Garden, An Ruda, told the Los Angeles Times that the club is “committed to negotiating in good faith.”

    The dancers will be joining the Actors’ Equity Assn., which represents over 51,000 actors and stage managers in the United States. The dancers will be the first strippers to join the union in its 110-year history, according to a release from the Actors’ Equity Assn.

    Star Garden agreed to rehire dancers who were fired last year, the release said.

    While union recognition will make the Star Garden dancers the only current unionized dancers, they are not the first strip club to reach that status. In 1996, strippers at the Lusty Lady Peepshow in San Francisco formed the Exotic Dancers Union with the Service Employees International Union until the clubs closure in 2013, the Los Angles Times reported.

