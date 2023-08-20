California Store Owner Who Hung Pride Flag in Front Window Was Allegedly Murdered Over It, Cops Say - The Messenger
California Store Owner Who Hung Pride Flag in Front Window Was Allegedly Murdered Over It, Cops Say

The victim was described as 'an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice'

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
The suspect in the killing of a California store owner allegedly complained about the store’s rainbow flag before shooting the owner. 

The victim, Laura Ann Carleton, who went by Lauri, was the owner of Mag Pi, a clothing store in Lake Arrowhead, California. Carleton was described as “an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice,” in a memorial post by the Mountain Provisions Cooperative

Deputies from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) arrived at Carleton’s store at 5 p.m., by which time Carleton had already succumbed to her injuries. The suspect appeared to have fled the scene, on foot. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was heard sharing “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag,” according to the SBSD.  

Deputies eventually caught up to the suspect, they tried to speak with him, according to the SBSD. The suspect was killed during the confrontation but authorities have not yet released details on what happened during the encounter. 

LGBTQ pride flag
A California woman was shot and killed, after the suspect was allegedly heard complaining about the Pride flag outside her store.Getty Images
In an Instagram post honoring Carleton, Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ said that she was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, “but spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community.” 

Following Carleton’s death, there was an outpouring of support and condolences for the deceased mother of nine children. Among those who praised Carleton on social media were state senate candidate Lisa Middleton and film director Paul Feig. 

"While there is much we still need to learn about this attack, we do know this: all Americans deserve to be safe from gun violence and we must reject hate, fear, and discrimination in all its forms,” Middleton said on Twitter

