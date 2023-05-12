The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    California Senate Passes Bill to Ban Discrimination Based on Caste

    Some Hindu groups feel the bill could encourage racial profiling.

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    gchutka / Getty

    The California State Senate passed a bill that would ban caste-based discrimination on Thursday.

    The bill, SB 403, would provide an update on California's civil rights law, explicitly including protections against discrimination on the basis of an individual's caste.

    The text of the bill adds a definition of "caste" under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), and says that it includes the "social stratification on the basis of inherited status." The bill states that caste systems "are strongly associated with South Asia" and exist across the "South Asian diaspora," but notes that similar systems exist in other regions and religious systems worldwide.

    Critics of the bill, including the Hindu American Foundation, have argued that the bill could make Indians subject to harassment and racial profiling. But Democratic state Sen. Aisha Wahab, who introduced the bill in March, says it will protect the civil rights of caste-oppressed people.

    Read More

    According to a report in CNN, Wahab compared the passage of the bill to the 2020 civil rights protests, saying "There’s similar reckoning to destroy the wheel of power and privilege perpetuated by caste systems."

    The bill passed with near-unanimous approval in the California State Senate and will now move to the State Assembly for consideration.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.