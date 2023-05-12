The California State Senate passed a bill that would ban caste-based discrimination on Thursday.
The bill, SB 403, would provide an update on California's civil rights law, explicitly including protections against discrimination on the basis of an individual's caste.
The text of the bill adds a definition of "caste" under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), and says that it includes the "social stratification on the basis of inherited status." The bill states that caste systems "are strongly associated with South Asia" and exist across the "South Asian diaspora," but notes that similar systems exist in other regions and religious systems worldwide.
Critics of the bill, including the Hindu American Foundation, have argued that the bill could make Indians subject to harassment and racial profiling. But Democratic state Sen. Aisha Wahab, who introduced the bill in March, says it will protect the civil rights of caste-oppressed people.
According to a report in CNN, Wahab compared the passage of the bill to the 2020 civil rights protests, saying "There’s similar reckoning to destroy the wheel of power and privilege perpetuated by caste systems."
The bill passed with near-unanimous approval in the California State Senate and will now move to the State Assembly for consideration.
