California Ski Resort Experienced Historic Snowfall Despite Nationwide Heatwave - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

California Ski Resort Experienced Historic Snowfall Despite Nationwide Heatwave

The summit of Mammoth Mountain received nearly 900 inches of snowfall, making it the snowiest season on record

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A massive mountain of snow, cleared off of the parking lot at Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort on April 3, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, California.George Rose/Getty Images

In what is anticipated to be the hottest year on record, a California ski slope received a staggering 700 inches of snow at the hotel's Main Lodge, as reported by The Guardian.

Mammoth Mountain Inn's ski lifts were operational from November until just this past weekend. This has been the second-longest ski season at the resort in seven decades.

The peak of Mammoth Mountain, located in the eastern Sierra Nevadas, amassed nearly 900 inches of snowfall at the summit over the last nine months. According to the hotel's website, this has been the snowiest season on record.

This meant the local community had the task of clearing ice and snow and contending with dangerous conditions for longer durations than usual. Avalanches led to road closures in February, which reportedly took around two months to clear.

Read More

Thick snow remained at the base area for months, allowing for summer snowball fights even in June and July.

“That amount of snow — what’s required to keep a town running and how difficult simple tasks can be — is not to be underestimated,” Tim LeRoy, a spokesperson for the resort, told The Guardian. “From a community perspective it’s a lot.”

The unusual volume of snowfall was due to "atmospheric rivers" that channel moisture from areas outside the tropics. The water they transport is comparable to the flow near the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.