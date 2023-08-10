California Ski Resort Experienced Historic Snowfall Despite Nationwide Heatwave

In what is anticipated to be the hottest year on record, a California ski slope received a staggering 700 inches of snow at the hotel's Main Lodge, as reported by The Guardian.

Mammoth Mountain Inn's ski lifts were operational from November until just this past weekend. This has been the second-longest ski season at the resort in seven decades.

The peak of Mammoth Mountain, located in the eastern Sierra Nevadas, amassed nearly 900 inches of snowfall at the summit over the last nine months. According to the hotel's website, this has been the snowiest season on record.

This meant the local community had the task of clearing ice and snow and contending with dangerous conditions for longer durations than usual. Avalanches led to road closures in February, which reportedly took around two months to clear.

Thick snow remained at the base area for months, allowing for summer snowball fights even in June and July.

“That amount of snow — what’s required to keep a town running and how difficult simple tasks can be — is not to be underestimated,” Tim LeRoy, a spokesperson for the resort, told The Guardian. “From a community perspective it’s a lot.”

The unusual volume of snowfall was due to "atmospheric rivers" that channel moisture from areas outside the tropics. The water they transport is comparable to the flow near the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).