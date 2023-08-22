California School Releases Three Year Old to Stranger Who Says He’s Her Grandpa - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

California School Releases Three Year Old to Stranger Who Says He’s Her Grandpa

The man later returned the little girl, saying he had gotten two children mixed up

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A man claiming to be a 3-year-old girl's grandfather was able to pick her up from school in California on Friday, with her mother arriving at the school gates to find her gone.

Her father, Juan Alcantar told CBS 12 News that Bret Harte Elementary School in Corcoran had allowed the older man to take Natalia at the end of the day.

Teachers told Alcantar that the little one's grandpa had picked her up, only for the man to return saying he had got two girls mixed up.

Stock photo of an elementary school and kindergarten
Stock photo of an elementary school and kindergartenGetty Images

"The school district is totally at fault, totally at fault for this," Alcantar told CBS News. "School just started. This is when security should be at its highest.

"I think it's just unacceptable that the school either wasn't aware or responsible to see who they were releasing the kids to."

The father had a meeting with Corcoran School District Monday to address concerns, but said it did not fix the problem.

Read More

"A lot of circumstances these days, kids don't come back or worse, so it was scary," he added.

The Messenger reached out to the District's Superintendent, who told us student safety is very important.

"The District is aware of this situation and has reviewed and updated its safety protocols to ensure all students remain safe and under the proper care and supervision of school staff including during the transfer of care to a parent/guardian," Eduardo Ochoa said.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.