California School Releases Three Year Old to Stranger Who Says He’s Her Grandpa
The man later returned the little girl, saying he had gotten two children mixed up
A man claiming to be a 3-year-old girl's grandfather was able to pick her up from school in California on Friday, with her mother arriving at the school gates to find her gone.
Her father, Juan Alcantar told CBS 12 News that Bret Harte Elementary School in Corcoran had allowed the older man to take Natalia at the end of the day.
Teachers told Alcantar that the little one's grandpa had picked her up, only for the man to return saying he had got two girls mixed up.
"The school district is totally at fault, totally at fault for this," Alcantar told CBS News. "School just started. This is when security should be at its highest.
"I think it's just unacceptable that the school either wasn't aware or responsible to see who they were releasing the kids to."
The father had a meeting with Corcoran School District Monday to address concerns, but said it did not fix the problem.
"A lot of circumstances these days, kids don't come back or worse, so it was scary," he added.
The Messenger reached out to the District's Superintendent, who told us student safety is very important.
"The District is aware of this situation and has reviewed and updated its safety protocols to ensure all students remain safe and under the proper care and supervision of school staff including during the transfer of care to a parent/guardian," Eduardo Ochoa said.
