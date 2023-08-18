California School Dumps ‘Minutemen’ as a Mascot in Attempt to be More Inclusive: Report - The Messenger
California School Dumps ‘Minutemen’ as a Mascot in Attempt to be More Inclusive: Report

Concerns were raised about the presence of a musket in the image and the word 'men'

Mark Moore
A California high school is ditching its "Minutemen" mascot in an effort to be more inclusive, according to a report. 

The Mount Diablo Unified School District voted four-to-one to change Concord High School's mascot Wednesday, replacing the image of a Revolutionary War militia member with "Bears."

"What I support is making sure that our students feel connected to our school, that students have a voice and that students go through a process," Adam Clark, the school district superintendent, told ABC 7 of San Francisco.

Clark said discussions have been ongoing for years over the mascot, and the district decided that non-human mascots should replace human ones with an eye toward inclusivity. 

Among the concerns raised were the presence of a musket in the "Minutemen" mascot and the word "men."

"With the term 'men,' then what about our female students? You know they're not represented," Clark told the station.

Board member Linda Mayo said, "It's time for new attitudes."

"And if changing a mascot will make students feel welcome, embraced and empowers them to participate more at their school then I will support this," she said.

But some thought shelving the mascot was unnecessary. 

Matthew Dashner, a recent graduate of Concord High who served on the student committee involved in the change, said students voted for "Bears" because there was no option to retain "Minutemen."

"They never asked us if we liked our current mascot or if we wanted to change it. We were just told that it had to change," Dashner told the station.

And he said "Minutemen" describes the character of the school's teams.

"It's kind of the identity of our teams. We fight, we fight even when we're down and the odds are stacked against us. We keep going. Like how our country was created, the minutemen," he said.

