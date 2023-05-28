California School District Sues Social Media Companies for Harming Student Mental Health
The lawsuit filed by the Marin County Office of Education is one of dozens filed across the country
School officials in California are suing four social media companies alleging they are contributing to youth mental health issues.
The Marin County Office of Education is suing Facebook, Instagram (both owned by Meta Platforms), SnapChat, TikTok and YouTube (owned by Google), alleging that the companies hook children on platforms for profit to the detriment of their mental health, reports the Marin Independent Journal.
The lawsuit is one of dozens filed across the country by school districts and local governments, and part of multidistrict litigation involving multiple cases, according to the Journal.
Since the advent of social media, “more and more of our youth in Marin and across the country are suffering from mental and behavioral health disorders,” Aelish Baig, a San Francisco attorney, one of the lawyers who filed the suit on behalf of Marin, told the outlet.
Educators, health care providers and families “are seeing soaring rates of anxiety, depression, cyber-bullying, self-harm, suicide and other harms,” Baig told the Marin Independent Journal.
“A growing body of experts and research are correlating excessive social media use with these negative outcomes,” she told the newspaper.
Marin County seeks changes in the social media platforms’ designs and asks for protections for young users, Berg told the Independent Journal
The Marin Independent Journal could not immediately reach Meta representatives for comment.
“I believe holding entities accountable for the harm inflicted on youth — harm that is observable and impactful at schools — is necessary, primarily to limit and prevent future harm,” John Carroll, Marin superintendent of schools, told the Marin Independent Journal.
