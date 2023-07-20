California School District Fined $1.5 Million for Rejecting Textbook with References to Harvey Milk

A Southern California school district was fined $1.5 million by Gov. Gavin Newsom for rejecting a state-endorsed social studies curriculum because it included a short biography of gay rights leader Harvey Milk, according to a report.

The Temecula Valley Unified School District will also have to pick up the $1.6 million tab for the shipping costs to send the textbook "Social Studies Alive!" to the district, NBC News reported.

“After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago,” Newsom said in a statement released Wednesday.

Newsom, a Democrat, took the action a day after the school board voted 3-2 against adopting the textbook because of its references to Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

Milk was assassinated in 1978 in San Francisco.

The three conservatives on the board, led by President Joseph Komrosky, also voted against the textbook in May.

Newsom, in his statement, called the trio "political activists" and said they have "yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of educating students — so the state will do their job for them.”

Other board members said they back Newsom's actions.

"It was a mistake to reject the curriculum," board member Steven Schwartz said, according to NBC News. "When you play with fire, sometimes you get burned."

Board member Allison Barclay said the fine was "devastating."

"Our students deserve the best, and I believe that this new curriculum that was piloted by 47 teachers and 1,300 students is an excellent resource for our district," she told NBC News in an email.

"I am hopeful we can work with the state to come into compliance and avoid any undue financial burden on our district that, in the end, will only hurt our students," she said.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, Komorosky, who in May referred to Milk as a "pedophile," defied Newsom's warning to the school district.

"Governor, you do you up there," he said, according to ABC 7. "We'll do us down here; parents and patriots at the local level. I've already instructed the superintendent that if books arrive at shipping and receiving to say, no, we'll ship them right back. This is not your school district, this is ours."

Jennee Scharf, an English teacher in the school district, is among a number of educators backing a recall of the conservative board members.

"The state having to step in to provide curricular materials that adhere to state law underscores the fact that the extremist board majority is not fit to govern and only listens to outside agitators instead of local parents and teachers," she said.

