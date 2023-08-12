California School Board Votes to Allow Parents to Be Notified if Their Kids Identify as Transgender

A school board in California voted this week that parents of children who identify as transgender are now allowed to be notified of their child’s decision.

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District (MVUSD) on Thursday passed the policy by a 3-2 vote that states the district must let parents know if their child has declared as transgender.

"I can't see how keeping secrets from parents will ever end well," a woman said on Foxnews.com.

Another parent said that teachers are stuck in an "awkward" position if they are asked to hide a child’s personal information from parents.

Enforcement of the new measure is up to school administrators, according to MVUSD trustee Nick Pardue.

"I think the main thing is that parents' voices are beginning to be heard in California. And I think that's really the important story here," Pardue said.

The vote follows a recent policy implemented by the Chino Valley Unified School District, which also requires staff to notify parents if their child is transgender.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond asked the Murieta Valley board via email to reverse its policy, which had blocked schools from informing parents if their children identified as transgender.

"I think administrators and the vast majority of teachers really want to work with parents. I think everybody comes up that way. But there are a number of activist teachers that push back," Pardue said.

"The United States Constitution and the constitutional rights of parents supersede state law. And I think we're on the right side of this."

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he would launch a civil rights investigation into school policies requiring staff to "out" transgender students.

According to Bonta's office, the attorney general said there’s "substantial interest in protecting the legal rights, physical safety, and mental health of children in California schools, and in protecting them from trauma, harassment, bullying, and exposure to violence and threats of violence."

CVUSD board president Sonja Shaw said Bonta’s actions were merely a scare tactic to districts around the state.

"It's definitely to try to blackmail and to scare us and to scare other districts because they know other districts are scheduled to adopt — hopefully — this policy all throughout California. And no one wants to go into any kind of review because what it does is it ties up your staff," Shaw said.