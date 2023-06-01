California Runner Finds Invaluable Missing Mastodon Tooth on Beach

People often talk about making history, but literally stumbling across it may be a bit more unheard of.

That was the case for Jim Smith, a frequent runner in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County, California.

Liz Broughton, the visitor experience manager at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, told the Fresno Bee that Smith passed up a strange item while on his usual run — but upon his return he made the decision to pick it up and bring it home.

That item — an ancient mastodon tooth — popped up on the news days later. A paleontologist with the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, Wayne Thompson, had been desperately searching for the tooth after a woman posted a photo of it on Facebook Friday.

California runner Jim Smith stumbled across a valuable, ancient mastodon tooth that paleontologists at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History had been looking for. / Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History

“I took a look at it, and I knew it was a mastodon tooth,” Thompson told the Fresno Bee.

Thompson journeyed back to the beach with the woman to look for it, but had not luck. He figured someone must have taken it.

“I had very, very little hope that it would ever be found again, but I did have hope,” Thompson told the Bee.

He then posted on social media asking the person with the tooth to come forward, and explained how valuable it was. These posts eventually led to the news story that Smith saw on his TV.

Smith called and came to the museum Tuesday to donate the tooth, which is estimated to be about 10 inches long. Thompson said the museum plans to run tests on the tooth before putting it on display.