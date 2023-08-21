California Police Officer Charged After Woman Suffers Brain Injury During Arrest - The Messenger
California Police Officer Charged After Woman Suffers Brain Injury During Arrest

The Hemet County Police Officer could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
A police officer in California is facing criminal charges after an altercation with a woman at a gas station, during which the officer allegedly caused a brain injury while trying to place her in custody.

29-year-old Hemet Police Officer Jacob Alan Hobson was arrested Friday and has since been charged with assaulting a woman and causing a brain injury during an arrest. According to HPD, Hobson arrested the woman at a gas station in July, after discovering she had a felony warrant out for her arrest.

Police said Hobson reported the incident to his sergeant on the day of the arrest, as is department policy, claiming that the woman, who has yet to be identified, resisted arrest and as a result, he used force to subdue her.

Hobson has since been placed on paid leave pending further investigation.

Alan Reyes, a department spokesperson, told The Mercury News he would not comment on the current medical condition of the woman. He also said he does not know how Reyes knew the woman had a warrant out for her arrest or what his probable cause was for approaching the group of women. 

Hobson was charged with two counts of assault likely to cause great bodily injury and one count of assault under color of authority. The District Attorney’s office also tacked on two charges of causing a person to become comatose or permanently paralyzed. 

Jacob Alan Hobson is shown
Jacob Alan Hobson's arraignment is set to take place Monday. He was released from jail on a $65,000 bail.Riverside County Sheriff Office

The first assault charge is punishable by up to two to three years while the second assault charge and the assault under color of authority charge are punishable by up to 16 months to three years. The District Attorney’s charges could also add five years each to Hobson’s sentence if he is convicted. 

Hobson’s arraignment is set to take place Monday. He was released from jail on a $65,000 bail. 

The Hemet Police Department has previously been under scrutiny after a video of an officer punching a suspect surfaced in 2023. 

Additionally, the department accidentally shot and killed an armed man instead of the suspected theft during a home invasion in March earlier this year. 

