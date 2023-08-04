California Man Stabbed to Death Managed to Shoot Alleged Killer Amid Altercation

A man in Los Angeles was fatally stabbed on the city’s subway Wednesday but still managed to shoot his alleged attacker in the chest.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a report around 7:20 p.m. of an altercation and stabbing on the Los Angeles Metro green line in Hawthorne, located in southwestern Los Angeles County.
Responding deputies found the victim, a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old, with several stab wounds in his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Deputies also found the suspect, a Hispanic man in his late 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest. He was subsequently arrested and is the only suspect in the stabbing.
Investigators determined that the two men got into an argument on the train that turned violent, with the younger man pulling out a gun as the older man allegedly started to stab him.
An investigation into the stabbing and shooting is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
