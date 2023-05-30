California Man Previously Released After Attempted Murder Allegation Kills Neighbor

A 31-year-old Los Angeles man arrested last week for allegedly killing his neighbor apparently tried stabbing a construction worker to death in 2020.

According to Fox News, Stefan Sutherland is accused of killing his upstairs neighbor, Jennifer Gomez, who was shot multiple times in her own apartment on May 23.

For the 2020 attempted murder, Fox News reports that Sutherland was sentenced to a mental health diversion program in 2021, despite the probation office's recommendation he be jailed.

Jennifer Gomez

The probation office described Sutherland as violent and a risk for future outbursts.

According to Fox News, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office is now coming under fire for not sending Sutherland to prison.



Online records confirm that Sutherland is now being held on a $2.05 million bond after being charged May 24 with murder.

In a statement to The Messenger, Gascón's office said that Sutherland "met the specific eligibility criteria for mental health diversion."

In addition, "a court-appointed psychologist deemed him suitable for the treatment program, and our Deputy District Attorney agreed to the defense request for Mental Health Diversion."

The statement adds: "The court approved the treatment plan and deemed the defendant safe for community treatment. The defendant participated for nearly two years in [the] treatment program without issue. We are saddened by the most recent allegations and our hearts go out to the victim and those who loved them."