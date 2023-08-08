California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over Debt - The Messenger
California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over Debt

Hoang Xuan Le's accomplice was sentenced to 22 years in connection to the murder

Monique Merrill
A 42-year-old man from Orange County, California, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of another man who was found floating in the ocean with bullet wounds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hoang Xuan Le “lured” the victim onto a boat in Dana Point Harbor, promising him a late-night fishing trip.

The boat was owned by Sheila Marie Ritze who steered into the Pacific Ocean with Le and the victim on board around midnight on Oct.15, 2019. 

Prosecutors said the victim owed Le a debt. Le shot the man and left him to drown in the ocean as he and Ritze returned to the harbor, authorities said.

Dana Point Harbor, California
The Dana Point Harbor is viewed from a high point June 2, 2015 in Dana Point, California.Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The victim’s body was recovered the following day and the medical examiner’s office determined he had been shot and suffered blunt force trauma, but drowning was the ultimate cause of death.

“Le committed murder, and, as a result, [the victim’s] family will never see him again,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum, per the Justice Department. “Le’s crime has left a grieving mother, grieving widow, grieving brothers, a grieving sister, and two fatherless small children.”

Le was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence in December 2021 after a 17-day trial. He pleaded guilty in February 2022 to eight narcotics-related felonies.

Ritze was sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison in April for her part in the murder.

