California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over Debt
Hoang Xuan Le's accomplice was sentenced to 22 years in connection to the murder
A 42-year-old man from Orange County, California, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of another man who was found floating in the ocean with bullet wounds.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hoang Xuan Le “lured” the victim onto a boat in Dana Point Harbor, promising him a late-night fishing trip.
The boat was owned by Sheila Marie Ritze who steered into the Pacific Ocean with Le and the victim on board around midnight on Oct.15, 2019.
Prosecutors said the victim owed Le a debt. Le shot the man and left him to drown in the ocean as he and Ritze returned to the harbor, authorities said.
- Colorado Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting, Killing Grocery Store Supervisor
- Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing 3 Teens Over ‘Ding-Dong-Ditch’ Prank
- Teen Gets Life in Prison for Killing Spanish Teacher Over Bad Grade
- High-Ranking ISIS Member From New York Gets Life in Prison
- Mother of Florida Boardwalk Shooting Victim Says Rare Medical Condition Saved Him
- Atlanta Songwriter J. Wright Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2021 Shooting Death of His Girlfriend
The victim’s body was recovered the following day and the medical examiner’s office determined he had been shot and suffered blunt force trauma, but drowning was the ultimate cause of death.
“Le committed murder, and, as a result, [the victim’s] family will never see him again,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum, per the Justice Department. “Le’s crime has left a grieving mother, grieving widow, grieving brothers, a grieving sister, and two fatherless small children.”
Le was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and using a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence in December 2021 after a 17-day trial. He pleaded guilty in February 2022 to eight narcotics-related felonies.
Ritze was sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison in April for her part in the murder.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News