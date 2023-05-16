The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    California Man Faces Trial for Toddler’s Death during Shootout with Child’s Father

    Published
    Safia Samee Ali
    A California judge ruled Monday that a man accused of killing a 20-month-old during a shootout with the child’s father will go on trial in June. 

    Rashad Halford Jr., died in 2016 after being shot three times in a Fresno apartment complex while sitting outside with his parents and their friends, reported KFSN-TV Fresno.

    Police said Devin Ratliff, 35, went to the back of the complex and opened fire on the group striking the child, his father and another man, according to the news outlet.

    The target was the toddler's father, Rashad Halford Sr., who had been involved in a long feud with Ratliff, an officer told Judge Gregory T. Fain at a hearing.

    His defense lawyer contested the allegations in court, saying that police do not have any video evidence of the shootout and that the boy’s father was a known gang member who fired back at Ratliff, the outlet reported.

    Ratliff faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder and could face up to 114 years in prison, according to The Fresno Bee.

