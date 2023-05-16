California Man Faces Trial for Toddler’s Death during Shootout with Child’s Father

A California judge ruled Monday that a man accused of killing a 20-month-old during a shootout with the child’s father will go on trial in June.
Rashad Halford Jr., died in 2016 after being shot three times in a Fresno apartment complex while sitting outside with his parents and their friends, reported KFSN-TV Fresno.
Police said Devin Ratliff, 35, went to the back of the complex and opened fire on the group striking the child, his father and another man, according to the news outlet.
The target was the toddler's father, Rashad Halford Sr., who had been involved in a long feud with Ratliff, an officer told Judge Gregory T. Fain at a hearing.
- German Police: Man Rescued After He was Left During Sex Game in Woods
- Jimmie Allen Apologizes to His Children After Cheating on Estranged Wife Alexis Gale
- Man Lands Job Offers From Around Globe After Skydiving With ‘Open For Work’ Sign
- Governor Slams Man Carrying AR-15 Next to School Bus Stop in Gun Control Protest
- ‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mattea Roach’s Father Dead at 57 After Brain Aneurysm
His defense lawyer contested the allegations in court, saying that police do not have any video evidence of the shootout and that the boy’s father was a known gang member who fired back at Ratliff, the outlet reported.
Ratliff faces one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder and could face up to 114 years in prison, according to The Fresno Bee.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews