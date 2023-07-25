California Man Created His Own Fake Fire Department, Posed as Real Firefighter: Authorities
Andrew De Boer is alleged to have created a website which notably included pages for volunteers and fire reporting
Police have accused a man in Chino Hills, California, of impersonating a firefighter and creating an entire fake fire department from scratch.
Andrew De Boer, 42, was arrested on July 20 after police searched his home and found fraudulent fire investigator cards, badges, and uniforms emblazoned with custom patches for a "fictitious" fire department. Police also found firearms and body armor during their search.
Authorities say De Boer's "Santa Muerte Fire Department" and arson investigative unit don't actually exist. De Boer apparently created a website for the fake department, complete with pages to volunteer and report a fire. The department's LinkedIn page has one listed employee and includes its supposed motto — "Serving with Courage, Integrity, and Professionalism."
The department's listed address, in El Centro, California, appears to be a shopping center with a UPS Store, a Planet Fitness, and a Boot Barn. The Santa Muerte logo is an image of a skull wearing a fire helmet in front of two crossed axes.
De Boer was caught after he reportedly posed as a law enforcement officer to pull someone over for a traffic violation on July 11. His Ford F-350 was outfitted with emergency lights and decals, along with a special license plate that exempted him from registration fees. He also wore a belt with a firearm, badge, baton, pepper spray, and handcuffs.
"De Boer is not a firefighter, arson investigator, or law enforcement officer with Federal, State, or local peace officer powers to arrest or detain persons," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office wrote.
Police believe he may have similarly tricked other drivers in San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange Counties.
De Boer was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and charged with false imprisonment and impersonating an officer.
