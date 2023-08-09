California Man Arrested Twice in One Week for Separate Hate Crimes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

California Man Arrested Twice in One Week for Separate Hate Crimes

Novato Police Department said it stands up against 'all forms of hate expression'

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Police lights flashing on a patrol vehicle. Getty Images

For the second time in a week, police in a California town have arrested a man for making racist remarks and threats.

On Saturday, Novato Police Department detained Brian Collins in the downtown area after he allegedly harassed his victim "repeatedly."

The 59-year-old was out on bail for similar offenses, the department said, after rebooking him.

"We are aware that this is the second time Collins has been arrested for similar charges within the past week," the department's statement read. "At this time, the Marin County District Attorney's Office has elected to file charges for both cases."

Read More

On August 2, Collins had allegedly attempted to ram a cyclist with his truck, accusing the victim of stealing his bicycle and using "racial epithets."

"At the Novato Police Department, we work in partnership with our community to stand up against all forms of hate expression and hate crimes," the department added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.