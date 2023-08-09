California Man Arrested Twice in One Week for Separate Hate Crimes

For the second time in a week, police in a California town have arrested a man for making racist remarks and threats.

On Saturday, Novato Police Department detained Brian Collins in the downtown area after he allegedly harassed his victim "repeatedly."

The 59-year-old was out on bail for similar offenses, the department said, after rebooking him.

"We are aware that this is the second time Collins has been arrested for similar charges within the past week," the department's statement read. "At this time, the Marin County District Attorney's Office has elected to file charges for both cases."

On August 2, Collins had allegedly attempted to ram a cyclist with his truck, accusing the victim of stealing his bicycle and using "racial epithets."

"At the Novato Police Department, we work in partnership with our community to stand up against all forms of hate expression and hate crimes," the department added.