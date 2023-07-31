California Man Arrested in Fatal Fentanyl Poisoning of Wife

A California man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by lacing her food with fentanyl, authorities said.
Glennis Smith was taken into custody after the victim, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, died on January 12, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a press release.
An investigation and autopsy confirmed the presence of fentanyl in Smith-Floyd's system. Detectives alleged that Glennis Smith had "intentionally" spiked her food "on two occasions without her knowledge."
- Man Allegedly Poisoned By Wife Had Suspected She Was Having Affair: Report
- California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Fatally Shot in Their Home
- Wife Who Allegedly Poisoned Husband Googled ‘What Is Lethal Dose of Fentanyl’`
- Utah Woman Tied to Fatal Fentanyl Case Makes Unrelated Court Appearance
- Sister of Man Allegedly Poisoned by His Wife Accuses Her Family of ‘Scheme to Siphon Assets’ from His Estate
Smith reportedly called the police to their home after Smith-Lloyd fell unconscious and stopped breathing. Although firefighters provided immediate medical aid, Smith-Lloyd was later pronounced dead.
Months after the death of Smith-Floyd, investigators uncovered evidence that Smith allegedly also set the couple's travel trailer on fire. This discovery led them to obtain an arrest warrant.
Smith was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held without bail on murder and arson charges at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews
- Italian Man Killed in Fatal Cheese Wheel AccidentNews