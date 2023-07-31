California Man Arrested in Fatal Fentanyl Poisoning of Wife

A California man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by lacing her food with fentanyl, authorities said.

Glennis Smith was taken into custody after the victim, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, died on January 12, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a press release.

An investigation and autopsy confirmed the presence of fentanyl in Smith-Floyd's system. Detectives alleged that Glennis Smith had "intentionally" spiked her food "on two occasions without her knowledge."

Smith reportedly called the police to their home after Smith-Lloyd fell unconscious and stopped breathing. Although firefighters provided immediate medical aid, Smith-Lloyd was later pronounced dead.

Months after the death of Smith-Floyd, investigators uncovered evidence that Smith allegedly also set the couple's travel trailer on fire. This discovery led them to obtain an arrest warrant.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held without bail on murder and arson charges at the Sacramento County Main Jail.