California Man Arrested in Fatal Fentanyl Poisoning of Wife - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

California Man Arrested in Fatal Fentanyl Poisoning of Wife

Police alleged that Glennis Smith laced his wife's food with the drug on two occasions

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Glennis SmithKCRA/YouTube

A California man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by lacing her food with fentanyl, authorities said.

Glennis Smith was taken into custody after the victim, Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, died on January 12, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a press release.

An investigation and autopsy confirmed the presence of fentanyl in Smith-Floyd's system. Detectives alleged that Glennis Smith had "intentionally" spiked her food "on two occasions without her knowledge."

Read More

Smith reportedly called the police to their home after Smith-Lloyd fell unconscious and stopped breathing. Although firefighters provided immediate medical aid, Smith-Lloyd was later pronounced dead.

Months after the death of Smith-Floyd, investigators uncovered evidence that Smith allegedly also set the couple's travel trailer on fire. This discovery led them to obtain an arrest warrant.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held without bail on murder and arson charges at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.