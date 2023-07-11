California Man Accused of Breaking Into Several Homes and Sexually Assaulting Victims Has Been Arrested
Mario Orozco, 31, was arrested July 5.
A man who allegedly broke into multiple homes in northwest Los Angeles and sexually assaulted female victims within has been arrested.
Mario Orozco, 31, is accused of entering multiple houses in the neighborhood of Reseda around 4 a.m. on July 1 and assaulting multiple people before fleeing, according to a report by KTLA.
He was arrested July 5.
Orozco would run away on foot after the alleged assaults, police said, without offering any other details about the cases, the station reported.
Police believe he may have committed other break-ins and sexual assaults, and are seeking relevant information from the public.
The LAPD also released a photo of Orozco in an effort to encourage other potential victims to come forward.
People who believe they may be victims can contact (818) 374-7717. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stopped at 1 (800) 222-8477.
