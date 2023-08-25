California Mall Evacuated After Police Find Bomb Threat in Graffiti-Covered Toilet

A California mall was evacuated on Thursday night after a graffiti-covered toilet with a bomb threat attached to it was left outside.
Officers with the Glendale Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, around 8 p.m., according to police.
“An object resembling a toilet was left on the property, along with a note indicating the object was a bomb,” the release said.
The toilet, according to aerial footage taken by local news outlets, was covered in colorful graffiti and indiscernible art.
Authorities, upon reading the note, evacuated the scene and launched an investigation. Surveillance footage identified a male suspect, who was later taken into custody.
Timothy Taratchila, 22, of Burbank, CA, is charged with making a false bomb threat.
About three hours later, the evacuation order was lifted, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
