California Lost $300 Million in Tax Revenue from Rich Residents Leaving State: ‘Money Goes Where It’s Treated Best’

California has lost more than $300 million in tax revenue because of the high number of wealthy residents leaving for other states, according to a report.

The Golden State sits atop the list of states with the largest loss of tax income from migration, according to an analysis by real estate website MyEListing.com.

And for the third straight year, California has seen a decline in population that includes the highest earners in the state, according to an analysis of US Census Bureau data reported by KTLA.

In 2021, California lost $343.2 million in IRS tax revenue, MyEListing.com found.

"Despite its numerous attractions, from the booming tech industry and world-class universities to beautiful landscapes and cultural richness, California's high personal income tax rates seem discouraging for many high-wealth individuals. This, coupled with the state's high cost of living, will likely fuel a wealth migration out of California," the website wrote.

But California's loss is a gain for other states - namely Florida, Texas, and Arizona - that are experiencing the biggest net increases in tax revenue because of population shifts.

Florida leads the list with $12.4 billion, while Texas comes in second with $10.7 billion and Arizona is third with $9.4 billion, the analysis shows.

The report says high-income earners are moving to the Sunshine State because "money goes where it is treated best."

"Florida's appeal to high-income earners is increasingly palpable. It stands out even among low-tax states like Texas, underlining its compelling attributes. The state's financial landscape, myriad growth prospects, and debtor protections present a lucrative proposition for individuals and families with substantial income and assets," MyEListing.com wrote.

The website's rankings are based on several factors - including tax laws, economic prospects, and lifestyle offerings "that collectively sway where high-income earners reside."

Along with California, New York, Illinois, and New Jersey are all seeing drops in tax revenues due to wealthy residents moving to other states.