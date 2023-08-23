California LGBTQ Pride Flag Killer’s Dad Is a Decorated Florida State Trooper

The man police say killed a California store owner over the rainbow LGBTQ flag outside her business is the son of a decorated Florida state trooper — and his hate-filled social media accounts include paranoid rants against cops.

Travis Ikeguchi's father, Master Trooper David Ikeguchi, 63, received the Florida Highway Patrol's Silver Star Award for an off-duty incident in which he rescued a motorist trapped in a burning vehicle on Dec. 13, 2020.

Travis Ikeguchi San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

"Master Trooper Ikeguchi’s quick thinking and immediate actions saved the life of this driver," according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

The award for "exemplary performance of duty" has only been bestowed 28 times since 2010, the website shows.

Florida Master Trooper David Ikeguchi is seen in an undated photo. FLHSMV

David Ikeguchi's LinkedIn profile also identifies him as a veteran firearms and "active shooter" instructor, according to the Independent, which first reported on the family connection.

David Ikeguchi didn't immediately respond to an email from The Messenger and an HSMV department spokesperson said that a message seeking comment had been passed along "and he will contact you if he chooses to provide a statement."

Travis Ikeguchi, 27, was killed in a gunfight Friday with San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies, shortly after he fatally shot Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton, 66, at her Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.

Travis Ikeguchi tore down a gay pride flag outside the store and "yelled many homophobic slurs" before shooting Carleton, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during news conference Monday.

A photo of Laura Ann 'Lauri' Carleton is seen in a memorial display. KABC Los Angeles

Carleton reportedly hung a series of rainbow flags outside her store, replacing each one that was torn down with a larger version.

Travis Ikeguchi's account on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, features an image of a burning rainbow flag pinned to the top of his timeline.

A June 27 post also showed a screenshot of a message that said he'd been blocked from following and viewing the @CTPOLICELIVE account.

"DO NOT TRUST COPS NOT EVEN Connecticut police officers like @CTPOLICELIVE. Do not follow their traps they want to know everything about you to catch you and used against you in court and lie about you. Watch out their sociopathic schemes," he wrote.

A 2021 post on the Gab website also said, "I know it’s controversial for me to mention the option to kill a police officer, but these police officers are not the servants for the people they are the servants for the laws,” according to the Independent.

Public records show Travis Ikeguchi lived in Florida before his mother, Janet Ikeguchi, moved to California and filed for divorce from David Ikeguchi in 2018.

Their marriage was dissolved in 2020.

Janet Ikeguchi didn't immediately return an email from The Messenger.

In 2019, Travis Ikeguchi apparently set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations, according to the Independent, which said it appeared to have been spurred by bitter feelings about his parents' divorce.

It's unclear how much money, if any, he raised.