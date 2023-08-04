California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Reportedly Killed at Their Home

Police on Thursday arrested a southern California judge after his wife was reportedly killed in a shooting incident at their home, police said.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was taken into custody by officers with the Anaheim Police Department.

Anaheim Police on Thursday night around 8 p.m. responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at Ferguson’s house, they discovered one person dead inside, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release shared with The Messenger.

"Upon officers’ arrival, they located 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound," the release says. "Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced deceased at the scene."

An investigation is ongoing.

Ferguson was arrested for murder without incident, the release says.

Ferguson, according to a brief biography published by the North Orange County Bar Association, started his legal career in 1983 as a district attorney. The Orange County Narcotics Association has named him "Prosecutor of the Year" four times.

In 2017, Ferguson received a public admonishment from the state's Commission on Judicial Performance, according to court records. The Commission found he "violated" the code of judicial ethics after making an inappropriate comment about a judicial candidate on Facebook.

He said the candidate "has sex with defense lawyer whike [sic] shw [sic] is a DA on his cases and nobody cares. Interesting politics." The comment, the Commission determined, "was made with knowing or reckless disregard for the truth."

He had also been dinged by the same commission for failing to disclose that he was Facebook friends with attorneys appearing before him in court, according to the commission filing.

