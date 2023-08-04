California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Reportedly Killed at Their Home
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested in connection to the alleged homicide of his wife, Sheryl
Police on Thursday arrested a southern California judge after his wife was reportedly killed in a shooting incident at their home, police said.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was taken into custody by officers with the Anaheim Police Department.
Anaheim Police on Thursday night around 8 p.m. responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at Ferguson’s house, they discovered one person dead inside, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release shared with The Messenger.
"Upon officers’ arrival, they located 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound," the release says. "Sheryl Ferguson was pronounced deceased at the scene."
- California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Fatally Shot in Their Home
- California Man Arrested in Fatal Fentanyl Poisoning of Wife
- Arrests Made After Suspects Tried to Break Into Evacuated California Homes Affected by Landslide
- Husband and Wife Killed in Shooting Just Feet from Philadelphia Home
- Man Arrested After Wife Accuses Him of Stealing Explosive Devices from Work, Hiding Them in Their Home
An investigation is ongoing.
Ferguson was arrested for murder without incident, the release says.
Ferguson, according to a brief biography published by the North Orange County Bar Association, started his legal career in 1983 as a district attorney. The Orange County Narcotics Association has named him "Prosecutor of the Year" four times.
In 2017, Ferguson received a public admonishment from the state's Commission on Judicial Performance, according to court records. The Commission found he "violated" the code of judicial ethics after making an inappropriate comment about a judicial candidate on Facebook.
He said the candidate "has sex with defense lawyer whike [sic] shw [sic] is a DA on his cases and nobody cares. Interesting politics." The comment, the Commission determined, "was made with knowing or reckless disregard for the truth."
He had also been dinged by the same commission for failing to disclose that he was Facebook friends with attorneys appearing before him in court, according to the commission filing.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews