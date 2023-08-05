California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Fatally Shot in Their Home - The Messenger
California Judge Arrested After Wife Is Fatally Shot in Their Home

The judge was released from jail Friday afternoon on a $1 million bond

Fatma Khaled
An Orange County, California, judge has been arrested after his wife was fatally shot in their home Thursday night. 

Jeffrey Ferguson, who served as an Orange County Superior Court judge since 2015, has been accused of shooting and killing his 65-year-old wife Sheryl Ferguson inside their home at East Canyon Vista Drive, according to the Anaheim police, the LA Times reported.

One of their two sons, Philip and Kevin, was reportedly inside the house during the shooting, but he was unharmed, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock. It is not known which son was present inside the house, but he reportedly called 911 and performed CPR on his mother. 

Ferguson was released from jail Friday afternoon on a $1 million bond. 

No details were revealed about the charges the judge is facing or the events that led up to the shooting, but investigators reportedly found several large boxes of ammunition at his house. 

On Friday morning, a note on Ferguson’s Fullerton courtroom said that cases were transferred to another courtroom at the North Justice Center.

Kostas Kalaitzidis, an Orange County Superior Court spokesperson, told the LA Times, “my heart goes out to his family. This is not easy for us.”

“The Orange County district attorney’s office has not submitted anything to the court yet,” he said of charges that Ferguson might face.

The fatal shooting left the family’s neighbors and friends in disbelief. 

“From what has been reported, it’s out of character for this judge to carry out this act,” Jim Carey, one of the neighbors, told the LA Times. 

Meanwhile, one of the couple’s long-time friends and a former chief of staff for Orange County’s district attorney, Susan Kang said that she has “always known Jeff to be someone who was devoted to his wife and his sons.”

“Just a little while ago, they were at my house having dinner. To be shocked to hear Jeff was arrested for murdering Sheryl would be an understatement. I cannot wrap my mind around it. I am brokenhearted, especially for Phillip,” she added.

Ferguson previously worked with the Orange County district attorney’s office for over three decades, looking into cases of major narcotics enforcement, according to the North Orange County Bar Assn. He also served as president of the association from 2012 to 2014.

Meanwhile, his wife used to work for the Orange County and Santa Barbara probation departments, the LA Times reported, citing the judge’s campaign biography.

The Messenger has reached out to the Anaheim police department for comment and additional information.

