Several Enormous California Homes Collapse in Major Landslide Caused by Suspected Water Leak: ‘Unbelievable’

The Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered the evacuations of a dozen houses Saturday night

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
JWPlayer

A major landslide that destroyed 10 homes in Southern California over the weekend has area officials and nearby homeowners on high alert.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered the evacuations of a dozen homes near a canyon Saturday night in Rolling Hills Estates. 

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday that serious ground movement in the area continues to be a concern.

"I think it has moved another 20 feet from last night... We're now seeing entire homes that have collapsed and are into the ravine behind their homes. It is moving quickly," Hahn told KABC-TV, describing the situation as "unbelievable."

Read More

According to the outlet, residents first reported hearing sounds of cracking beneath their homes as early as Thursday.

By Saturday afternoon, 14 people were forced to abandon their homes after a report of a water leak. 

"We thought something was amiss because all through the day and night we heard cracks in the house," said Weber Yen, who was among the residents who evacuated. "And then… the frequency became more and more frequent."

The outlet reports more homes in the neighborhood are being evaluated over their threat of collapsing.

"At this point, there's nothing — I'm told — that we can do to prevent any movement,” Hahn said.

The cause of the landslide remains under investigation, but some residents speculate a water leak might be the culprit, citing one resident who allegedly received a $1,000 water bill, the station reported.

Hahn and the L.A. County Assessor will meet with homeowners Monday evening to determine next steps, she tweeted.

Rolling Hills Estates landslide destroys 10 homes, threatens many more
Rolling Hills Estates landslide destroys 10 homes, threatens many moreABC 7
