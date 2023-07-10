Several Enormous California Homes Collapse in Major Landslide Caused by Suspected Water Leak: ‘Unbelievable’
The Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered the evacuations of a dozen houses Saturday night
A major landslide that destroyed 10 homes in Southern California over the weekend has area officials and nearby homeowners on high alert.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered the evacuations of a dozen homes near a canyon Saturday night in Rolling Hills Estates.
L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday that serious ground movement in the area continues to be a concern.
"I think it has moved another 20 feet from last night... We're now seeing entire homes that have collapsed and are into the ravine behind their homes. It is moving quickly," Hahn told KABC-TV, describing the situation as "unbelievable."
- Arrests Made After Suspects Tried to Break Into Evacuated California Homes Affected by Landslide
- California Homeowners Say Government Should Give More Help After Landslide Wiped Out Their $1 Million+ Homes
- Landslide Tragedy in India: 27 Found Dead, Search Intensifies for Dozens More Missing
- The I-95 Bridge Collapse Is Causing Traffic Headaches, but Don’t Expect Carmageddon
- ESPN Commentator Collapses on Air Just Before Soccer Kick-Off in California
According to the outlet, residents first reported hearing sounds of cracking beneath their homes as early as Thursday.
By Saturday afternoon, 14 people were forced to abandon their homes after a report of a water leak.
"We thought something was amiss because all through the day and night we heard cracks in the house," said Weber Yen, who was among the residents who evacuated. "And then… the frequency became more and more frequent."
The outlet reports more homes in the neighborhood are being evaluated over their threat of collapsing.
"At this point, there's nothing — I'm told — that we can do to prevent any movement,” Hahn said.
The cause of the landslide remains under investigation, but some residents speculate a water leak might be the culprit, citing one resident who allegedly received a $1,000 water bill, the station reported.
Hahn and the L.A. County Assessor will meet with homeowners Monday evening to determine next steps, she tweeted.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews