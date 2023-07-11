California Homeowners Say Government Should Give More Help After Landslide Wiped Out Their $1 Million+ Homes - The Messenger
California Homeowners Say Government Should Give More Help After Landslide Wiped Out Their $1 Million+ Homes

The Los Angeles County assessor has pledged support by lowering or eliminating their property tax, but some say more must be done

Safia Samee Ali
A house in Rolling Hills Estates is severely damaged after a landslide on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles County early Sunday, July 9, 2023. Multiple homes were evacuated in the Los Angeles-area city after a major ground shift put them at risk of collapse, officials said Sunday. Michael Hixon/The Orange County Register via AP

Residents of a tony enclave near the Southern California coast are assessing damage in the aftermath of a massive landslide that crumpled a dozen homes with some urging that more needs to be done to help with losses. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department ordered the evacuations of homes near a canyon Saturday night in Rolling Hills Estates. About 16 homeowners were given 20 minutes to collect belongings and evacuate. While there were no injuries, a dozen of the homes were totaled. 

The median value of a home in Rolling Hills Estates is $1.4 million, according to census data.  Properties on the now-destroyed Peartree Lane range from around $1.1 to $1.4 million, according to a search on real estate website RedFin. 

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday that serious ground movement in the area continues to be a concern.

The Rolling Hills Estates City Council is set to hold a meeting Tuesday night where city officials are expected to declare a local state of emergency. 

"We are in a pretty affluent area and most of us are either Asian or old people, so we don't raise our voices, and I wish these authorities and county officials would know that this is a drastic loss, Weber Yen, an impacted homeowner, told  KABC-TV. "My home is gone in a matter of hours. So I hope they will extend us some more relief."

The Rolling Hills Estates mayor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment by The Messenger. 

The Los Angeles County assessor has pledged support to impacted residents by reassessing property values and lowering or eliminating their property tax, but some say more must be done. 

Hahn said some homeowners are unsure if insurance will cover costs at this point, including one who moved in two months ago and just closed escrow.

All the evacuated residents had found somewhere to relocate, most with relatives, and at least two are traveling outside the country, Hahn said.

While officials are still awaiting an assessment by geologists into what caused the landslide, which is typically triggered by an accumulation of water that releases pressure, some residents said an ongoing leak caused the shift,  KABC-TV reported. 

One homeowner received a $1,000 water bill and was told that they had a leak, a resident told the news outlet. 

In a meeting with impacted homeowners Monday night, LA County Fire Chief Tony Marrone told residents it is still too dangerous to enter any of the 12 homes at this point.

