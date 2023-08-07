Homeless California Man Killed When Car He Was Sleeping in Was Torched - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Homeless California Man Killed When Car He Was Sleeping in Was Torched

A motive for the deadly blaze is unclear

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A homeless California man was killed after his car was set on fire while he was asleep inside on Sunday.

The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near East 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles, local station ABC7 News reported.

According to police, a man poured an apparent flammable liquid onto the car and then lit the car on fire, the local station reported.

CA Homeless Man Killed
A California homless man was killed when his car was set on fire whole he was asleep inside Sunday morning.ABC 7 Eyewitness News/Screengrab
Read More

Police believe the victim was homeless and living in his car, ABC 7 reported.

The unidentified man was transported to the hospital with third-degree burns, where he later died of his severe injuries.

A suspect has not been identified. A motive for the deadly blaze is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.