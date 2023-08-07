TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
Homeless California Man Killed When Car He Was Sleeping in Was Torched
A motive for the deadly blaze is unclear
A homeless California man was killed after his car was set on fire while he was asleep inside on Sunday.
The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near East 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles, local station ABC7 News reported.
According to police, a man poured an apparent flammable liquid onto the car and then lit the car on fire, the local station reported.
Police believe the victim was homeless and living in his car, ABC 7 reported.
The unidentified man was transported to the hospital with third-degree burns, where he later died of his severe injuries.
A suspect has not been identified. A motive for the deadly blaze is unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.
