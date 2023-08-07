Homeless California Man Killed When Car He Was Sleeping in Was Torched

A homeless California man was killed after his car was set on fire while he was asleep inside on Sunday.

The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near East 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles, local station ABC7 News reported.

According to police, a man poured an apparent flammable liquid onto the car and then lit the car on fire, the local station reported.

A California homless man was killed when his car was set on fire whole he was asleep inside Sunday morning. ABC 7 Eyewitness News/Screengrab

Police believe the victim was homeless and living in his car, ABC 7 reported.

The unidentified man was transported to the hospital with third-degree burns, where he later died of his severe injuries.

A suspect has not been identified. A motive for the deadly blaze is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.