California Home Depot Security Guard Shoots Suspected Shoplifter - The Messenger
California Home Depot Security Guard Shoots Suspected Shoplifter

The security guard was attacked with his own baton, police say

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: A customer enters a Home Depot store on August 16, 2022 in San Rafael, California. Home improvement retailer Home Depot reported record profits with second quarter earnings of $5.17 billion, compared to $4.81 billion one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)Justin Sullivan/Getty

A security guard at a California Home Depot store allegedly shot a suspected shoplifter on Monday according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say a fight broke out after the security guard and other employees at the store on Old Country Road in San Carlos confronted the suspect, 26-year-old Jonathan Mackey.

Authorities say Mackey got a hold of the security guard’s collapsable baton during the scuffle and used it against him.

"The situation escalated when Mackey used the baton to strike the security guard in the face and head, subsequently hurling it through a glass window near the store's entrance," officials with the sheriff’s office said, according to KTVU News.

That's allegedly when the security guard pulled out a gun and shot at Mackey twice, hitting him once. 

Shortly afterward, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and arrested Mackey. The deputy was reportedly in the area at the time and heard the shots.

Both Mackey and the security guard were taken to the hospital and treated for “non-life threatening injuries” according to investigators.

Mackey has been charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office wants anyone with information about the case to call deputies at 650-363-4911 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-547-2700.

