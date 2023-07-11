California Gives $1200 Monthly Stipend to Homeless High Schoolers - The Messenger
California Gives $1200 Monthly Stipend to Homeless High Schoolers

The program is slated to begin next summer

Mark Moore
Homeless residents sleep in Los Angeles.Levi Clancy/Wikimedia Commons

A California county has launched an ambitious new program aimed at giving homeless high school students a better chance at succeeding in college and launching careers, according to a report.

The pilot program in Santa Clara County, which will begin next summer, will be funded with $3 million from the 2023-24 state budget, San Jose Spotlight reported. The program will give 50 homeless high school students $1,200 for three months along with financial and peer monitoring.

The guaranteed income initiative was created by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg. 

A study from earlier this year found that San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley, is the top city in the nation for youth homelessness. 

For every 100,000 residents, there are 85 homeless people between the ages of 18 and 24. 

"How can we, in good conscience, graduate all these young Californians into a life on the streets each year,” Cortese, a Democrat, said in a news release last Friday. 

“This program is a guarantee of income, but it can also be a guarantee of upward mobility. This not only benefits the grant recipient, but eventually creates a legacy of prosperity for their children and future generations.”

Karen Tanveer, a recent high school graduate who has dealt with homelessness her entire life, said the income plan will be a game-changer for some students. 

“This is a (turning) point for kids that are low income, because they don’t necessarily have all the tools to make it on their own,” Tanveer, 18, told San Jose  Spotlight. “A lot of the times that support is not there.”

The county program is modeled after Cortese's bill in the state Senate, known as the California, Success, Opportunity, and Academic Resilience Guaranteed Income Program, which will be considered in the next legislative session, the San Jose Spotlight reported. 

Cortese's original bill, which failed in 2022, intended to give 15,000 high school seniors in the state who experienced homelessness $1,000 a month. 

It would have provided the financial assistance for about five months between graduation and when the student began college, vocational training or entered the workforce, the publication said. 

“(Guaranteed basic income) is really how you eradicate homelessness,” Cortese told San Jose Spotlight. “I don’t want this to wait another year, two years, three years. Let’s be first in the nation right here.”

