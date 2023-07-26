California Expected to Have Same Population in 2060 as It Does Now, New Government Stats Say - The Messenger
California Expected to Have Same Population in 2060 as It Does Now, New Government Stats Say

The state's population is expected to grow for a few decades, peaking around 2044 before entering a period of decline

Aaron Feis
Front view of a U-Haul moving truck in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, September 12, 2016.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

California’s population is now projected to stagnate over the decades ahead, with its projected population in 2060 roughly on par with the current figure, state statistics show.

According to figures updated earlier this month from the state Department of Finance, California is now expected to have an approximate population of 39,508,492 come 2060. That’s compared to the 38,990,487 people living in the state in 2023, and lower than the 39,520,071 people who called the state home in 2020.

The state’s population is expected to grow for a few decades, surpassing 40 million in 2038 and hitting a high of approximately 40.15 million in 2044.

But it’s then forecast to enter a period of decline, dipping back below 40 million by 2052 and continuing downward to 2060, the most distant year included in the projection.

The shifting projection comes as California continues to grapple with a crisis of homelessness and a population that’s increasingly thinking about pulling up stakes. They also are feeling squeezed by a higher cost of living and inflation, the survey says.

Though about 70% of Californians say they enjoy living in the state, about 40% say they’re considering leaving, according to a survey published last month.

And plenty seem to be following through, as California now leads the nation in losing its residents to other states.

