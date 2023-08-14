California Dentist Arrested on Child Porn Charges After Hidden Camera Was Found in Office Restroom

A dentist in Sunnyvale, California, is facing charges of possession of child pornography and peeping after a hidden camera was discovered in the bathroom of his office.
Zaid Yousif Sharma was identified as the suspect, and police obtained search warrants for the dental office and his home in Santa Clara. During the search, officers found digital media which showed additional victims filmed by the hidden camera, including two juveniles.
According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, a victim took the camera to the police and reported the incident on July 27 after noticing it in the bathroom. Investigators found that several victims had been recorded using the bathroom at the dentist's office.
Sharma was arrested on Wednesday, August 9, without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and peeping.
- Florida Volunteer Santa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Mass. Police Officer Arrested by Own Department for Alleged Possession of Child Porn
- New Hampshire’s First Openly Transgender Lawmaker Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- Chiropractor Accused of Putting Spy Camera in Office Bathroom to Film Patients Faces Child Porn Charges After Videotaping Minor: Authorities
- Capitol Police Officer Charged with Possession of Child Pornography
- Rhode Island Councilman Arrested With Crackpipe in Hand Now Charged With Child Molestation
Police notified the California Dental Board of the incident. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective M. Hutchison of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews