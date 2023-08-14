California Dentist Arrested on Child Porn Charges After Hidden Camera Was Found in Office Restroom

A dentist in Sunnyvale, California, is facing charges of possession of child pornography and peeping after a hidden camera was discovered in the bathroom of his office.

Zaid Yousif Sharma was identified as the suspect, and police obtained search warrants for the dental office and his home in Santa Clara. During the search, officers found digital media which showed additional victims filmed by the hidden camera, including two juveniles.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, a victim took the camera to the police and reported the incident on July 27 after noticing it in the bathroom. Investigators found that several victims had been recorded using the bathroom at the dentist's office.

Sharma was arrested on Wednesday, August 9, without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and peeping.

Police notified the California Dental Board of the incident. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective M. Hutchison of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.