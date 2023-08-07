California County Declares ‘American Christian Heritage Month’ with Proclamation Full of Historical Errors
Critics have argued that the month violates the separation of church and state
A county in California has officially designated July as American Christian Heritage Month. The decision has, unsurprisingly, been met with backlash from people who believe this violates the separation of church and state.
The Sacramento Bee reported that the Board of Supervisors for El Dorado County, which previously toyed with the possibility of secession, voted 4-1 to pass the proclamation on July 18.
District 1 Supervisor and Board Chairman John Hidahl proposed the controversial month, arguing that it "is important to help inform and educate the public on our beginning and evolution of the United States of America."
Hidahl claims that American Christian Heritage Month will not exclude or attack any other religions; it is merely an acknowledgment of America's historical ties to Christianity.
"This great nation was founded not by religionists but by Christians," Hidahl said, "not on religions but on a foundation of Christian principles and values. It's clearly stating: don't forget our history."
The proclamation itself makes several vague references to the federal government's acknowledgment of God, including George Washington saying "so help me, God" while taking the oath of office for the President of the United States (which the Friendly Atheist points out may not have even happened).
It also includes a few outright inaccuracies, such as stating "the constitutions of each of the 50 states, either in the preamble or body, explicitly recognize or express gratitude to God." In fact, four state constitutions make no explicit mention of God, instead referencing a "Supreme Being," "Supreme Ruler of the Universe," and "Divine Guidance."
Dedicating an entire month to a single religion has not been met with unanimous approval. Several community members voiced their opposition to the proclamation, with at least one calling it "a sham."
Lori Parlin, the lone District Supervisor to vote against American Christian Heritage Month, said she was "very concerned about it."
The Freedom From Religion Foundation, an advocacy nonprofit that supports the separation of church and state, called the proclamation "a clear breach of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution."
