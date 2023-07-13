California City Fights Crime by Blasting Classical Music at Suspicious People - The Messenger
California City Fights Crime by Blasting Classical Music at Suspicious People

Effort to deter trespassers woke residents after a glitch played tunes full blast

Elizabeth Urban
A police camera flashes a blue light while speakers blare classical music at night in Santa Monica, California.KTLA 5

After the Santa Monica Police Department installed new cameras in city parks, nearby residents were woken to classical music being blasted a full volume from the cameras' attached speakers.

The equipment was installed with the intention of playing classical music at an acceptable level in an effect to deter trespassing after hours, as reported by The Sacramento Bee.

In a Facebook post, the police department said a software glitch had reset the cameras to the highest volume possible. “Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the classical music. We've already turned the music off and we're open to alternative solutions,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Facebook users had mixed feelings about the situation, with some calling out the department for a “lack of consideration” for nearby residents. One user commented, “I got a migraine (and) couldn’t sleep all night and I have to go to work for 17 hours.”

Others were more sanguine.

“I don’t know about you but, as long as it was safe, I would freaking love to chill on a bench at night and listen to classical music in SM but that’s just me,” one wrote.

