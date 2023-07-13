California City Fights Crime by Blasting Classical Music at Suspicious People

After the Santa Monica Police Department installed new cameras in city parks, nearby residents were woken to classical music being blasted a full volume from the cameras' attached speakers.
The equipment was installed with the intention of playing classical music at an acceptable level in an effect to deter trespassing after hours, as reported by The Sacramento Bee.
In a Facebook post, the police department said a software glitch had reset the cameras to the highest volume possible. “Apologies for any inconvenience caused by the classical music. We've already turned the music off and we're open to alternative solutions,” the department wrote on Facebook.
- New York’s Crime Problem is a Self-Inflicted Wound — and a Warning for Other Cities
- Miami Among Hottest Cities in US Because of the Urban Heat Island Effect: Report
- New Invention Allows Deaf People to Enjoy Live Music as Sensory Experience
- Urban ‘Pizza Ovens’ Are Baking Millions of Americans
- 6 Shows Like ‘Justified’ and ‘Justified: City Primeval’ if You Like Gritty Crime Thrillers
Facebook users had mixed feelings about the situation, with some calling out the department for a “lack of consideration” for nearby residents. One user commented, “I got a migraine (and) couldn’t sleep all night and I have to go to work for 17 hours.”
Others were more sanguine.
“I don’t know about you but, as long as it was safe, I would freaking love to chill on a bench at night and listen to classical music in SM but that’s just me,” one wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews