California Charges Family with Fraud for Making Millions Recycling Cans and Bottles From Across State Lines
Prosecutors allege family made more than $7 million bringing recyclables across the border from Arizona for deposit
California prosecutors have accused eight family members of conspiring to smuggle 178 tons of recycled bottles and cans from Arizona in order to take advantage of the state's recycling program, according to a July 19 arrest warrant.
The arrests were part of a larger investigation by the California Department of Justice, which determined that the family illegally processed containers at several recycling centers in Southern California's Riverside County to earn about $7.6 million.
Eight people were charged with counts including recycling fraud, grand theft, and conspiracy in connections with the scheme, which was allegedly orchestrated over about eight months. Some of those charges can carry up to three years in prison.
The DOJ's Bureau of Investigation Recycle Fraud Team searched six locations, finding more than $1 million in additional recyclable materials.
California offers between 5 to 10 cents for certain recyclable containers. Consumers technically pay for that sum upfront via a tax when they buy a recyclable product like soda cans. In theory, they're incentivized to drop the container back off at one of California's more than 1,200 recycling centers in order to receive a refund.
“California will not tolerate fraud against our recycling deposit system that has kept nearly a half-trillion bottles and cans from being littered or landfilled in our state,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner wrote in a statement.
When recyclables are brought in from outside of the state, the burden falls on consumers to continue subsidizing the program without benefiting from it themselves, officials said.
It's unclear how the family sourced the bottles and cans from Arizona and brought them across state lines.
Between 2010 and 2019, CalRecycle won 93 convictions related to recycling fraud, earning more than $61 million in restitution, according to Consumer Watchdog.
Six people faced similar charges last year after they allegedly earned $10 million by extracting recyclables from Arizona and redeeming them for funds in California.
