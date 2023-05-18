California Bill Would Ban ‘Toxic’ Chemicals In Skittles

A bill that would ban several key ingredients in processed foods and candies was approved by the California Assembly on Monday, ABC 7 reported.

The bill would ban brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, titanium dioxide, propylparaben and red dye No. 3. The chemical additives are often used to increase shelf life, but have been linked to harmful health effects.

First violations would carry a civil penalty fee of $5,000, but additional violations may go up to $10,000.

State Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, who proposed the bill, described the vote as a “major step forward in our effort to protect children and families in California from dangerous and toxic chemicals in our food supply,” in a release.

“It’s unacceptable that the U.S. is so far behind the rest of the world when it comes to banning these dangerous additives,” Gabriel said in the release.

The European Union has already the chemicals proposed to be prohibited in Assembly Bill 418, ABC 7 reported. Some major food brands have already switched from the chemical additives, including Coca Cola, Pepsi, Pap John’s Pizza and Panera.

The bill would likely impact other states as manufacturers would need to modify their recipes to sell products in California.

The bill is heading to the state Senate next. If approved, the bill would take effect at the start of 2025.