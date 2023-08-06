California Bear With Penchant for Breaking and Entering Captured in Lake Tahoe After Trespassing at 21 Homes - The Messenger
California Bear With Penchant for Breaking and Entering Captured in Lake Tahoe After Trespassing at 21 Homes

The 500-pound black bear was originally nicknamed Hank the Tank

Madeline Fitzgerald
JWPlayer

After spending over a year eluding authorities, an enormous California black bear, who broke into multiple Lake Tahoe homes, is no longer on the lam. 

The 500-pound bear was initially nicknamed Hank the Tank, by her human neighbors who originally believed she was a male. Eventually, wildlife experts determined that she was actually a mother of three cubs – resulting in her being renamed Henrietta. 

All four bears were finally captured by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Officials suspect that there were actually several large black bears being referred to by the Hank the Tank moniker, but Henrietta (whose official name is Bear 64F) was especially prolific. 

She was linked, through DNA evidence, to at least 21 break-ins, between February 2022 and May 2023, according to a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW.) 

At one point, Henrietta became such a nuisance to some of her neighbors that the South Lake Tahoe Police Department had to tell residents to stop calling and complaining about her. 

“[Emergency dispatchers are] being inundated with aggressive callers, taking away from their ability to handle actual emergency calls,” the police department said in a Facebook post

Henrietta’s situation became concerning to authorities who believe she lost her natural fear of humans and became habituated to eating our food. 

“It’s easier to find leftover pizza than to go in the forest,” Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in 2022, according to the New York Times

Henrietta was never accused of hurting any humans – she didn’t even growl at the people who found her on their properties, according to the New York Times. 

Even so, many feared that Henrietta would have to be euthanized – prompting a Change.org petition with over 2000 signatures. 

Fortunately, for Henrietta and her cubs, their story has a happy ending. The cubs will likely be relocated to the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, according to the CDFW. 

Henrietta, meanwhile, has received special permission to move to the Wild Animal Sanctuary, near Springfield, Colorado.

“We welcome “Hank the Tank” (turned out to be Henrietta the Tank) to Colorado,” tweeted Colorado Governor Jared Polis, on Friday.

