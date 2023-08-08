California 7-11 Owners Sound Alarm About Crime Ring Targeting Stores After Viral Theft Video

Owners of some 7-Eleven stores in Oakland, Calif., say they are fed up with their businesses being targeted by a group of thieves who wipe the shelves of merchandise - and that police are not doing enough to stop the bandits.

Since the beginning of August, they say they have counted six robberies or burglaries they believe are carried out by the same crew of young men in their 20s who walk into the stores with garbage bags and fill them with cigarettes and other goods.

"It happens every week. Sometimes this store, sometimes the other store," 7-Eleven owner Parminder Dhingra told KTVU.

The store owners are demanding that city officials take a strong stance against crime.

"These are all the incidents happening at this store," Dhingra, who is also the director of the Greater Bay Area Franchise Owners Association, told the station as he flipped through dozens of reports filed with the police over the past year.

"We file these reports. Nothing happens. Nobody gets caught," Dhingra said.

The report comes as police in California's Central Valley region are investigating 7-Eleven workers who were caught on video beating a suspected shoplifter with a pole.

Workers at a 7-Eleven in Stockton, Calif., stopped a man stealing cigarettes from their store. yo_folkers/Instagram

The video, which went viral, captured a man pulling boxes of cigarettes off the shelves of a store in Stockton.

After a few minutes, one of the clerks held the man down as another beat him with a pole.

Last Thursday in Oakland, police say six people pulled up outside a 7-Eleven in three separate vehicles.

One car smashed the front window as the bandits rushed in and stole items.

"We're tired of this. We're here to do a business. We're here to serve the community. We're here to work, serve and feed our families," said Ravi Kakkar, a 7-Eleven owner whose nearby store was robbed twice in three days.

The thieves usually work in crews of four to six people and wear face coverings to prevent them from being identified.

"They're stealing all the cigarettes, tobacco products, the Juul, everything," Naveen, a 7-Eleven store manager who declined to give his last name, told KTVU.

He said he was robbed last Wednesday.

"I'm so scared," said Naveen.

Kakkar said he fears coming to work, but has no other choice.

"I have to just to feed my family," he said.