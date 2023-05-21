The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Calif. Man Killed While Helping Ducklings Cross Road

    "He was the only person to get out of the car" to help them, and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It's not fair," said a 12-year-old witness.

    Published |Updated
    Jason Hahn
    A man in Northern California died last week after a teenage driver struck him as he helped a family of ducks cross a busy street.

    According to the local Police Department, the man was herding a group of ducklings and their mom through an intersection in the town of Rocklin when he was hit by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

    Emergency personnel arrived, but the man — who has not been publicly identified — was pronounced dead shortly after, police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

    In an interview with CBS affiliate KOVR, witnesses said they watched the man exit his vehicle before he was struck.

    People who had stopped to watch were saying, "'Oh, it's so cute. It's so nice of him.' And then all of a sudden, he was hit by a car," Summer Peterson told the news station.

    William Wimsatt, a 12-year-old witness, told NBC affiliate KCRA that he took photographs of the man helping the ducks.

    "He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks, and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," he told the news station.

    "My mom rolled down the window and said, 'Good job, good job,' and I said, 'Good job' to him too, and then right after that, the second after that ..." William continued.

    "All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection," he added.

    The man's children were still in the car. KCRA said that William's mother tried to comfort them after the collision.

    "He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them, and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It's not fair," William said.

    The driver has not been arrested, and the incident is still under investigation, according to Rocklin police.

    Ducklings are seen on the course during the Third Round of The Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 14, 2021 in Sutton Coldfield, England.
    SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Ducklings are seen on the course during the Third Round of The Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 14, 2021 in Sutton Coldfield, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
