Range War Court Battle Pits Elk Against Cattle at Calif. Public Seashore

There's a new battle brewing way out West — between environmentalists seeking to protect threatened native elk herds, and ranchers fighting for pasture for their cattle on public land.

The setting for this face-off may be a bit surprising — 71,000 acres of publicly owned rolling hills, sheer cliffs, woods and the stunning beaches of the Point Reyes National Seashore, 35 miles northwest of San Francisco.

The wildlife in question are native California tule elk — the smallest of all North America's elk species.

Environmentalists say the National Park Service is siding with the who are ranchers still operating within the park — causing hundreds of elk to die “slow and horrific” deaths by starvation and dehydration by restricting their ability to move to new grazing lands and water holes amid California's droughts.

Point Reyes is the only park in the nation with tule elk, which were reintroduced there in the 1970s after their numbers dwindled in the state — and one of the few which allows private ranches. Some 4,500 beef and dairy cattle are raised on commercial operations occupying more than a third of the park.

Tule elk, the smallest of all North America's elk species, graze at Point Reyes National Seashore in northern California. (Mark Newman/Getty Images)

Late last month, advocates for the elk filed an appeal in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals after an initial lawsuit was tossed out.

The federal government purchased ranches at Point Reyes as it was transformed into public land beginning in 1962. But the agricultural operations were then leased back to ranchers at below market rates.

“The Park Service is supposed to be prioritizing natural resources, not subsidizing private cattle ranches,’” said Jack Gescheidt, founder of the nonprofit TreeSpirit Project and a tule elk consultant for the organization In Defense of Animals.

“It’s disturbing that commercial agricultural land — purchased by taxpayers to become a national park — is instead given priority over wildlife," he told The Messenger.

Gescheidt is a plaintiff in the lawsuit and appeal, along with the Animal Legal Defense Fund of California, Laura Chariton, a member of the steering committee of the Watershed Alliance of Marin (the organization is not a plaintiff), and wildlife photographer Skyler Thomas.

The Point Reyes Seashore Ranchers Association claimed in earlier litigation that the elk are an “invasive species” that are creating an “emergency” as their cows and cattle compete for pasture. (In fact, the tule elk are endemic to California.) "Seashore ranchers are more endangered” than the elk, they said in a letter.

An estimated 152 tule elk died in a fenced-off 2,600-acre reserve at Tomales Point within the Point Reyes National Seashore between 2019 and 2021 — out of a herd of 445.

The eight-foot-high fence, erected to keep the animals from pasture used by cattle, prevented the elk from reaching grasses and water amid the drought.

When Congress established Point Reyes, it instructed the National Park Service to protect the elk in a "free and wild state" — because they were of "educational, scientific, and esthetic value to the people of the U.S.,"

noted the environmentalists’ initial lawsuit, which was filed against the National Park Service in 2021 by Harvard Law School’s Animal Law and Policy Clinic.

When the elk began dropping dead, park officials initially argued that the Tomales Point animals were the victims of poor forage caused by the drought — not lack of water. But the agency eventually provided water to some of the surviving animals after the die-off.

A dead tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore. It's not clear why this animal died, but environmental groups say scores died of starvation and dehydration after fences stopped them from moving to other pastures during the state's drought. (Courtesy Jack Gesheidt, <a href="https://treespiritproject.com/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">TreeSpiritProject.com</a>)

Hundreds of other elk in the reserve also perished during drought conditions in 2013-2014.

Two free-ranging herds elsewhere at Point Reyes have largely survived the water shortage. Gescheidt points to that dichotomy as evidence that the National Park Service is mismanaging the welfare of the fenced-in elk.

The initial lawsuit over the elk was dismissed in February by Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court of Northern California, who ruled that it failed to present a “viable legal basis” for interference in the agency’s “wildlife management decisions.”

Lead attorney for the plaintiffs Rebecca Graverman is confident about the appeal because, she states flatly, Gilliam “got the law wrong." The Park Service has a “mandatory duty” to protect the elk, and it's clearly failing to do so, Graverman told The Messenger.

The Park Service won’t comment on ongoing litigation. But officials are continuing to seek public input related to a new general plan for the elk.

One option currently under consideration is to offer lengthy 20-year leases to ranchers, which would likely increase the threat to the elk.

Tule elk numbers have begun to rebound with heavier rains this year. But it’s unclear how long that will continue.