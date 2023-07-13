Caesars Palace Standoff Suspect Smoked Meth, Yelled Threats While Severely Trashing Room: Police - The Messenger
Caesars Palace Standoff Suspect Smoked Meth, Yelled Threats While Severely Trashing Room: Police

The suspect allegedly caused an estimated $50,000

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
An exterior view shows Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on June 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The suspect arrested for allegedly barricading himself and a female victim inside of a hotel room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon was reportedly “so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode,” according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan arrest report obtained by KVVU.

Matthew Mannix, 35, is being held on a $750,000 bond. He is being held on charges of kidnapping, disregard for safety, coercion with force, destruction of property and resisting.

The arrest report alleges police were first called to the scene to address a possible domestic dispute.

Hotel security had conducted a welfare check and found a “male subject barricaded himself in the room and claimed to have a firearm” and told security “if you don’t leave it will end badly” and “if they enter the room, he will shoot someone,” the report stated, per the station.

Read More

Mannix allegedly refused to leave the room for more than an hour and taunted officers by opening and closing the door, while allegedly yelling that he had "a magazine full of rounds and that he would pull the trigger.”

At one point during the ordeal, Mannix allegedly threw large furniture through his exterior window down 21 floors to the pool below, causing officials to evacuate the area.

A police drone allegedly caught sight of Mannix smoking a meth pipe amid the situation, per the report as cited by the station.

Once he was taken into custody, Mannix reportedly told police the woman was his girlfriend, and that he would cover the costs of damages.

She told police, per the report, she thought he was someone famous from "MTV," but was not her partner.

“Mannix was so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode where he was yelling out random comments and numbers and saying he would pay for everything because he has a lot of money,” police said in the report, as cited by the station.

Authorities estimated the damage to the room was around $50,000. The investigator who wrote the report noted it was the most severe property damage he had seen in his 18 years as a detective, KVVU reported. 

