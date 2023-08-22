Cab Driver Shot Twice While Working Beyoncé Concert Says His Instincts Saved His Life: ‘He Would’ve Killed Me’
'He shot once. It hit my arm. Then I pulled off, and he shot me in the stomach,' said Terry Brown
An Atlanta taxi driver looking to take advantage of heightened demand for rides during a Beyonce concert was shot during a violent altercation and says his quick thinking may have saved his life.
Terry Brown, 49, said he was shot twice the night of Aug. 14, waiting to give concertgoers a ride following the singer’s show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, during what he believes to be a random robbery.
"They slapped the window really hard, and I looked up, and he put the gun in my face. I was just like, 'Don't shoot me. Don't shoot me. Don't kill me,'" Brown recalled to WAGA-TV, while recovering at an area hospital.
Brown said the suspect attempted to jump into the cab, but his quick thinking thwarted a potentially deadly situation.
"I pretended I was opening the door,” said Brown. “Then, I put it in drive. He shot once. It hit my arm. Then I pulled off, and he shot me in the stomach.”
He said he tried to drive himself to the hospital, but was able to flag down a passing motorist who called 911.
Brown credits his faith and intuition as the reasons he survived.
"It was just a random attempted robbery, and I really believe he would have killed me if I had let him in the car and given him what he wanted," said Brown.
No suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Atlanta police at 404-658-6666.
