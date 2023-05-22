Bystander Hit Leaving Church as 20 Shots Ring Out in Chicago Suburb

A person leaving a church service in suburban Chicago was shot when gunfire broke out on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the Village of South Holland.

Authorities say a dispute broke out between two people and shots were fired in the parking lot of the Community Center on E. 170th St.

NBC Chicago reported that Love & Deliverance International Ministries had just finished its service in the community center when an estimated 20 shots were fired.

"My wife, she was running for her life," Pastor Pirsia Allen told the station. "I was running for my life. I got scraped up. I fell to the ground, was trying to run for cover...just a terrible scene."

A person who was at the service was hit by one of the bullets. EMS transported him to Christ Hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

The Village said that a vehicle involved in the incident may have been from Chicago. The state police were investigating.