    Buzzfeed CEO Says AI Will ‘Replace the Majority’ of Static Content’ in the Next Few Years

    CEO Jonah Peretti told investors that using the technology will keep audiences engaged for longer.

    Dan Gooding
    BuzzFeed looks set to replace much of its static content with AI-generated material instead.

    CEO Jonah Peretti told investors that in the next few years, content will become "more gamified, more personalized, and more interactive."

    He told the virtual conference that this is all in an effort to continue BuzzFeed's transformation, saying that the company has always lived at the intersection of technology and creativity.

    However there are questions about the impact using AI will have on the quality of content and the availability of jobs.

    "With the developments with both creators and AI, we see the opportunity to build a content creation model that makes our creative team more efficient and sustainably expands our output without increasing fixed costs," Peretti told investors.

    Cost-cutting recently has included closing BuzzFeed News, as well as relying on a content creator community to generate material for the platform.

    The company argues that AI-generated content is seeing far higher engagement than 'static' content and that this makes more sense for both audiences and advertisers.

    "Instead of generating 10 ideas in a minute, AI can generate hundreds of ideas in a second," BuzzFeed President Marcela Martin said: "For example, our team members can talk directly to an AI chatbot to progress their creative ideas and earlier this year, our product team rolled out an exciting new feature that leverages AI to automatically suggest SEO headlines for our article based on the other headlines."

    Executives told investors that using this technology in conjunction with curated material from its creator network on social media will keep audiences engaged.

    The news hasn't appeared to quiet critics of the company, with one user on Twitter saying the reliance of AI will "result in static, boring, and dull content. It will not stop the death spiral the company is currently undergoing, and, as a result, be an Aesop to all companies over relying on AI."

