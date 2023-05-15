Buy Me a Coffee Crowdfunding Site Suspends QAnon-Linked Accounts Accruing Thousands

The crowdfunding site Buy Me a Coffee suspended multiple accounts after a report revealed that QAnon conspiracy theorists were using the site to raise thousands of dollars.

According to their website, Buy Me a Coffee is a platform where “anyone with an audience” can get paid by supporters of their content. The site highlights artists, video creators and writers who use the service to earn money.

A recent report by Media Matters, however, indicates that the site had also become a money maker for figures in the far-right QAnon movement. Among those listed in the article are pandemic-deniers and proponents of the debunked PizzaGate conspiracy theory.

According to the report, an account run by "QAnon influencer" Charlie Freak earned more than $40,000 before fees.

In response to the article, Buy Me a Coffee suspended the 16 accounts mentioned in the Media Matters article.

“We strongly condemn hate groups and have a moderation team who take them down on a daily basis, even before they make any money,” said Buy Me a Coffee CEO Jijo Sunny said in a statement to Media Matters.

Sunny acknowledged that in spite of these efforts, some users conceal their intentions for using the site.

"We will continue to be extra cautious," the CEO added, "and take action as soon as it's noticed or reported."