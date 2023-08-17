Buy Buy Baby and Harmon Eye Revivals With Store Re-Openings

Buy Buy Baby and Harmon Face Values, both sister companies of one-time retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond, are attempting a comeback.
Avish Dahiya, chief marketing officer of Dream on Me stores, said the company, which acquired the baby goods retailer in July, will keep the Buy Buy Baby name and plans to open between 100 and 120 store locations.
“We see merit in expanding to that number across the U.S.,” Dahiya told CNBC.
Once a subsidiary of big box retailer Bed Bath and Beyond, Buy Buy Baby closed all 120 of its locations nationwide in April. Eleven will be reopened in 11 Northeast locations, CNBC reported. It plans eventually to open more than 100 stores.
“We see merit in expanding to that number across the U.S.,” Dahiya told CNBC.
Harmon Face Values, also a one-time unit of Bed Bath and Beyond that sold health and beauty goods, is now under the direction of Jonah Raskas, who plans to reopen five Harmon stores across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania by the end of the year, CNBC said.
Raskas, who paid $300,000 for Harmon, told CNBC that more stores could reopen in the future. Harmon had 50 locations when it was under the Bed, Bath & Beyond umbrella.
- Judge Approves $15.5 Million Purchase of Buy Buy Baby Brand
- Store That Survived 9/11 But Was Closed by COVID Re-Opens in NYC
- Big Retailers, Back From the Brink, Are Opening Brick-and-Mortar Stores Again
- Gay Dads Say Target Employees at Florida Store Wouldn’t Let Them Buy Pride Onesie for Their Son
- Washington State Woman Buys Lottery Scratcher That Reminds Her of Mom — Wins $1 Million
- Gavin Newsom Threatens to Buy Banned Textbooks and Distribute Them to Students
During Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy auction in June, online retailer Overstock.com snagged Bed Bath & Beyond's brand name, digital assets and business data for $21.5 million.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews