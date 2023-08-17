Buy Buy Baby and Harmon Eye Revivals With Store Re-Openings

Buy Buy Baby and Harmon Face Values, both sister companies of one-time retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond, are attempting a comeback.

Avish Dahiya, chief marketing officer of Dream on Me stores, said the company, which acquired the baby goods retailer in July, will keep the Buy Buy Baby name and plans to open between 100 and 120 store locations.

“We see merit in expanding to that number across the U.S.,” Dahiya told CNBC.

Once a subsidiary of big box retailer Bed Bath and Beyond, Buy Buy Baby closed all 120 of its locations nationwide in April. Eleven will be reopened in 11 Northeast locations, CNBC reported. It plans eventually to open more than 100 stores.

Harmon Face Values, also a one-time unit of Bed Bath and Beyond that sold health and beauty goods, is now under the direction of Jonah Raskas, who plans to reopen five Harmon stores across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania by the end of the year, CNBC said.

Raskas, who paid $300,000 for Harmon, told CNBC that more stores could reopen in the future. Harmon had 50 locations when it was under the Bed, Bath & Beyond umbrella.

During Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy auction in June, online retailer Overstock.com snagged Bed Bath & Beyond's brand name, digital assets and business data for $21.5 million.