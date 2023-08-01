Busiest Airport in the US to Open Exclusive Terminal for Rich and Famous - The Messenger
Busiest Airport in the US to Open Exclusive Terminal for Rich and Famous

A private suite includes meals, cocktails, a day bed, private restrooms, shower, spa services and a private chauffeur to your aircraft

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Wealthy air passengers who travel through Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will soon have an opportunity to skip busy terminals and get pampered in their own, private terminal.

But it comes at a hefty price.

Hartsfield-Jackson is the busiest airport in the country, which means crowded and bustling terminals with travelers from all over the world. 

The Atlanta airport on Sept. 6 will open its ritzy PS (Private Suite) Terminal that has exclusive amenities like cocktails, snacks, chauffeur service to your flight and the luxury of skipping long security lines.

The service costs $1,095 for one person to use the terminal, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Private suites are also available inside the terminal for $4,850, which includes a total of four travelers. The private suites include meals, cocktails, a day bed, private restrooms, shower, spa services and a private chauffeur to and from your aircraft.

When a passenger arrives, they get picked up on the tarmac for private transportation. They also have private U.S. Customs clearance after international travel.

Travelers are seen ahead of the fourth of July holiday weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 30, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Travelers are seen ahead of the fourth of July holiday weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on June 30, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

The operator, which used to be known as Private Suite, has run a similar terminal at Los Angeles International Airport since 2017. It’s popular among celebrities and movie stars who frequent the airport.

With Georgia’s burgeoning film industry, PS negotiated a contract with Hartsfield-Jackson International and the Atlanta City Council.

PS CEO Amina Porter said its new terminal will bring “the convenience and luxury that has become synonymous with the PS brand.”

The Atlanta private terminal has been in the works since last year and was supposed to open last fall. However, the agreement with TSA to privately screen passengers at this facility wasn’t approved until this year. The terminal, that’s a little over a month from opening, began taking reservations on Tuesday.

PS plans to open its next luxury terminal at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in 2024 and then at Miami International Airport in 2025, according to a company press release.

