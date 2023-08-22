A massive rockslide blocked the major highway between Phoenix and San Diego for nearly two days, with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) advising drivers not to use the route unless necessary.

Several miles of eastbound Interstate 8 was blocked due to Tropical Storm Hilary, with Caltrans saying on X, formerly known as Twitter, that workers were "trying to remove the boulders that are about as big as a school bus."

Everett Townsend, the chief deputy director for maintenance and operations for Caltrans, said that the only way to remove the giant rocks was to blow them up.

“Drilling into the boulder where we can and place explosives,” Townsend said, per KPNX.

Traffic was backed up for miles on Monday, August 21, as drivers heading both directions had to wait for hours to get through. As of Tuesday morning, the lanes had been reopened, though Caltrans warned that eastbound drivers should "expect intermittent traffic breaks until we finish."