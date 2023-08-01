TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
Bus Rollover Crash at Grand Canyon West Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured
Eight other passengers of the 57 total were airlifted to area hospitals
One person died and several were injured following a bus rollover crash near the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.
According to Hualapai Emergency Operations, first responders were called to the scene at Grand Canyon West in Peach Springs, Ariz., just before 10 a.m. local time.
Multiple agencies responded to the incident involving 57 passengers aboard a bus, a news release read.
Authorities confirmed one death.
Eight other victims were airlifted to area hospitals, while those with non-life-threatening injuries were transported via emergency vehicles.
The Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are collaborating on the death investigation.
The cause of the rollover crash is unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.
