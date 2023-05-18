The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Bus of Migrants Kidnapped in Mexico

    Gangs have carried out a series of mass abductions across the country.

    Luke Funk
    A bus with about 50 migrants from Venezuela and Honduras was hijacked by a gang in northern Mexico on Tuesday.

    Two hours after the disappearance, vice president of the Conatram’s Zone II region, José Luis López Hernández, got a call demanding a ransom of $1,500 per person, Mexico News Daily reported.

    Nine of the victims — six men and three women — were later found, Mexico’s president and police said.

    Police did not say whether they had been freed or escaped. They were found wandering in a rural area, seeking help.

    The bus was found abandoned later. National Guard troops continue to search for the rest of the victims.

    “We hope to rescue them,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.

    Obrador called on migrants not to be fooled by traffickers.

    “Unfortunately, there are gangs dedicated to kidnapping, and for this reason, we appeal to our migrant brothers not to be fooled or manipulated by the traffickers,” he said at a Wednesday briefing. 

    The incident is the latest in a series of mass abductions in Mexico.

    Mexico’s government said over 2,000 migrants were kidnapped by smuggling gangs and drug cartels last year.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

