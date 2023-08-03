Bus Full of Passengers Plunges Off Mexico Cliff, Killing 15

A bus carrying at least 35 people plunged into a ravine in Mexico on Thursday, leaving 15 people presumed dead.
The crash happened on a highway in the southern state of Nayarit, and initial reports said 21 people were injured alongside the dead, BBC News reported.
In a post on Facebook, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection said work was underway to safely retrieve the passengers close to the town of Barranca Blanca.
- Bus of Migrants Kidnapped in Mexico
- Governor Slams Man Carrying AR-15 Next to School Bus Stop in Gun Control Protest
- Texas Sends New Bus Full of Migrants To Los Angeles Over Holiday Weekend
- At Least 3 Passengers Killed, Several Hurt After Charter Bus Rolls Over in Pennsylvania: Police
- Wife: My Husband ‘Purposefully’ Drove Tesla Off Cliff With Family In Car
A local reporter posted photos and video from the scene, saying the bus was headed to Tijuana, close to the United States border.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, Nayarit governor Miguel Ángel Navarro said in a tweet. "We will continue to care for the people affected by this incident for as long as it takes for them to recover their health."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews