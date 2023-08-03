Bus Full of Passengers Plunges Off Mexico Cliff, Killing 15

A bus carrying at least 35 people plunged into a ravine in Mexico on Thursday, leaving 15 people presumed dead.

The crash happened on a highway in the southern state of Nayarit, and initial reports said 21 people were injured alongside the dead, BBC News reported.

A view down into the ravine in Nayarit, Mexico where the bus plunged on August 3 2023 Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana de Nayarit

In a post on Facebook, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection said work was underway to safely retrieve the passengers close to the town of Barranca Blanca.

A local reporter posted photos and video from the scene, saying the bus was headed to Tijuana, close to the United States border.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, Nayarit governor Miguel Ángel Navarro said in a tweet. "We will continue to care for the people affected by this incident for as long as it takes for them to recover their health."