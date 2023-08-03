Bus Full of Passengers Plunges Off Mexico Cliff, Killing 15 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Bus Full of Passengers Plunges Off Mexico Cliff, Killing 15

Work was underway Thursday morning to retrieve numerous other injured passengers from the ravine

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Emergency services on the scene of the bus crash in Nayarit, Mexico. August 3 2023Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana de Nayarit

A bus carrying at least 35 people plunged into a ravine in Mexico on Thursday, leaving 15 people presumed dead.

The crash happened on a highway in the southern state of Nayarit, and initial reports said 21 people were injured alongside the dead, BBC News reported.

A view down into the ravine in Nayarit, Mexico where the bus plunged on August 3 2023
A view down into the ravine in Nayarit, Mexico where the bus plunged on August 3 2023Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana de Nayarit

In a post on Facebook, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection said work was underway to safely retrieve the passengers close to the town of Barranca Blanca.

Read More

A local reporter posted photos and video from the scene, saying the bus was headed to Tijuana, close to the United States border.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, Nayarit governor Miguel Ángel Navarro said in a tweet. "We will continue to care for the people affected by this incident for as long as it takes for them to recover their health."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.